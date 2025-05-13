Abbottabad Traffic police launch crackdown on unregistered motorcycles, seized 100

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Abbottabad Traffic Police on Tuesday have intensified their campaign against unregistered motorcycles across the district.

As part of the ongoing drive, numerous checkpoints have been established where unregistered motorcycles are being intercepted. So far, nearly 100 unregistered motorcycles have been seized and handed over to the Excise Police for registration.

According to officials, hundreds of motorcycles have already been impounded during this campaign and shifted to the Excise Police Station.

The seized vehicles are only released after a formal registration notice is issued.

The Traffic Police have vowed to continue this crackdown in all areas of the district until every motorcycle is properly registered.

SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan reiterated his commitment to ensuring road safety and compliance with traffic regulations, emphasizing that no unregistered vehicle will be allowed on the roads.