Open Menu

Abbottabad Traffic Police Launch Crackdown On Unregistered Motorcycles, Seized 100

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Abbottabad Traffic police launch crackdown on unregistered motorcycles, seized 100

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Abbottabad Traffic Police on Tuesday have intensified their campaign against unregistered motorcycles across the district.

As part of the ongoing drive, numerous checkpoints have been established where unregistered motorcycles are being intercepted. So far, nearly 100 unregistered motorcycles have been seized and handed over to the Excise Police for registration.

According to officials, hundreds of motorcycles have already been impounded during this campaign and shifted to the Excise Police Station.

The seized vehicles are only released after a formal registration notice is issued.

The Traffic Police have vowed to continue this crackdown in all areas of the district until every motorcycle is properly registered.

SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan reiterated his commitment to ensuring road safety and compliance with traffic regulations, emphasizing that no unregistered vehicle will be allowed on the roads.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

3 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

3 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

4 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

4 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

9 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

17 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

18 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

18 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

18 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan