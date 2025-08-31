Abbottabad traffic police launch weekly crackdown

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) In a major weekly crackdown, the Traffic Police impounded 287 vehicles and motorcycles and issued heavy fines against hundreds of violators during operations conducted across all traffic circles under the directives of SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan.

A total of 843 vehicles were fined for the use of black-tinted windows, with the papers removed on the spot. Similarly, 223 vehicles were penalized for using pressure horns, which were confiscated during the crackdown. Strict measures were also taken against motorcyclists, as 854 were fined for riding without helmets and underage driving.

Moreover, 233 motorcycles bearing “Applied For” number plates were seized and handed over to the Excise Department for registration.

The campaign also targeted unauthorized parking and illegal mini-stands, where 54 vehicles were impounded and another 76 fined. In addition, in collaboration with relevant departments, action was taken against roadside encroachments, leading to FIRs against 32 cart vendors.