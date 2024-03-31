Abbottabad Traffic Police launches crackdown on illegal practices

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Following the directives from SSP Traffic Abbottabad Tariq Mahmood Khan, the Abbottabad Traffic Police Sunday has initiated an operation targeting illicit practices across the city.

The operation aims to curb illegal activities, including unauthorized roadside stalls and shops outside designated markets, while also addressing issues related to illegal black-tinted windows, non-standard number plates, and vehicles with pending registrations.

Furthermore, under the supervision of Circle DSPs, a series of checkpoint operations have been deployed throughout the city.

These checkpoints are enforcing strict measures against vehicles violating regulations, including those with black-tinted windows, underage drivers, vehicles lacking proper or missing number plates, and those operating without valid registration.

Following the directives, law enforcement officers are committed to maintaining the momentum of these enforcement activities, ensuring a sustained effort to uphold traffic regulations and promote road safety across Abbottabad.