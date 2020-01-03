UrduPoint.com
Abbottabad University Of Science And Technology Organizes Seminar On Non Implementation Of UN Resolution On Referendum In Kashmir

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:36 PM

Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Friday organized a seminar on the" Non Implementation of UN resolution on the referendum in Kashmir".

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Friday organized a seminar on the" Non Implementation of UN resolution on the referendum in Kashmir". Addressing the seminar Vice Chancellor AUST Prof. Dr. Mujadad ur Rehman said that after passage of 70 years of the UN resolution, the Indian government had abrogated Article 370 from the constitution to usurp the last few remaining protections available to the the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and made them minority in their own land.

He said that the people of IOJ&K were facing the situation with bravery and stand up against the illegal Indian occupation. If UNO would not pay attention to this grave concern of the Kashmiri people then it would become a danger for world peace, he added.

Prof Dr Ehsan ur Rehman while addressing at the occasion said that on 10th September 2019, over fifty countries from across the world issued a joint statement at the Human Rights Council, Geneva, expressing their deep concern at the prevailing human rights situation in the IOJ&K.

He further said that Delhi is using rape, pellet guns, and mass burials to suppress indigenous freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir against India occupation but they would fail to stop them.Speakers enunciated and demanded from the UNO to live up with its promise and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir. In the seminar speakers also expressed concerns over the siege of 8 million Kashmiri's since Aug 5, 2019.

