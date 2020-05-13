Abbottabad University of Science and Technology organizes day long webinar on role of faculty

Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Wednesday organized a day-long Webinar on " Role of faculty for narrative building and perception management" under Paigham Pakistan KPK

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Wednesday organized a day-long Webinar on " Role of faculty for narrative building and perception management" under Paigham Pakistan KPK.

In the webinar Coordinator for International investment for chief minister KPK Kashif Irshad, Nazeer Hussain from the University of Lahore, Advocate Zafarullah Khan, Head of the department of Islamic Studies Dr. Mohaiman, Dr. Sameea Raheel Qazi, Chairperson International Women Union and former MNA Aisha Syed and Dr.

Afzal Shah from Comsats University Abbottabad delivered the lectures.

The role of the faculty was discussed in detail in the webinar. While addressing at the occasion VC AUST Dr. Mujaddad Hussain thanked Paigham e Pakistan for conducing Webinar on " Role of faculty for narrative building and perception management" in the AUST.

Dr. Mujaddad said that the role of faculty was always key and positive, besides the curricular activities the faculty also nurture the character of the students.