UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abbottabad University Of Science And Technology Organizes Day Long Webinar On Role Of Faculty

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:41 PM

Abbottabad University of Science and Technology organizes day long webinar on role of faculty

Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Wednesday organized a day-long Webinar on " Role of faculty for narrative building and perception management" under Paigham Pakistan KPK

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Wednesday organized a day-long Webinar on " Role of faculty for narrative building and perception management" under Paigham Pakistan KPK.

In the webinar Coordinator for International investment for chief minister KPK Kashif Irshad, Nazeer Hussain from the University of Lahore, Advocate Zafarullah Khan, Head of the department of Islamic Studies Dr. Mohaiman, Dr. Sameea Raheel Qazi, Chairperson International Women Union and former MNA Aisha Syed and Dr.

Afzal Shah from Comsats University Abbottabad delivered the lectures.

The role of the faculty was discussed in detail in the webinar. While addressing at the occasion VC AUST Dr. Mujaddad Hussain thanked Paigham e Pakistan for conducing Webinar on " Role of faculty for narrative building and perception management" in the AUST.

Dr. Mujaddad said that the role of faculty was always key and positive, besides the curricular activities the faculty also nurture the character of the students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Abbottabad Women From

Recent Stories

PM vows to enforce laws for rights of various grou ..

40 minutes ago

UN condemns attack on Kabul hospital

43 minutes ago

Sharjah Human Resources announces holiday for Eid ..

43 minutes ago

Faculty of Islamia University continuing research ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister to never let his people die of hung ..

1 minute ago

No dengue case detected in the district

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.