Abbottabad wildlife division thwarts another Leopard Gecko smuggling attempt

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Wildlife authorities recovered 15 endangered Leopard Geckos and arrested five suspects from Lahore and Muzaffarabad during a raid at Boi Dana near Lohar Gali.

The accused were booked under the relevant provisions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act, 2015.

A raid was conducted at Boi Dana near Lohar Gali, where five suspects from Lahore and Muzaffarabad were apprehended while attempting to smuggle 15 Leopard Geckos. The accused were booked under the relevant provisions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act, 2015.

The latest interception adds to a growing list of smuggling bids thwarted by Hazara Wildlife authorities in recent years. In July 2025, officials intercepted the illegal transport of a rare tarantula spider, while in August 2023, four individuals were arrested on the Hazara Expressway with the hides of one adult snow leopard and three cubs.

In January 2024, dozens of items made from fox, fishing cat and leopard skins were recovered during a raid in Galiyat, and in June 2022, two men were caught with 15 Leopard Geckos being smuggled toward China, a consignment valued at nearly Rs 300 million in the international market.

Earlier in December 2021, a trafficking attempt involving pangolin scales destined for South Africa was foiled, and in July 2022, separate operations led to the recovery of a peregrine falcon and another tarantula being transported illegally.

Officials noted that Leopard Geckos, along with snow leopards, pangolins and falcons, remain highly prized by international traffickers due to their demand in exotic pet markets and traditional medicine. The Conservator emphasized that the vigilance and frequent raids carried out by the Abbottabad Wildlife Division are vital in safeguarding rare and endangered species.

He said that each successful operation not only disrupts trafficking networks but also represents a critical step toward conserving Pakistan’s biodiversity for future generations.