UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abbottabad Will Get Gymnasium, Swimming Pool Soon: Mushtaq

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:36 PM

Abbottabad will get gymnasium, swimming pool soon: Mushtaq

Station Commander Abbottabad, Brig. Khan Amjad Azad on Thursday assured Speaker Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani for the provision of land for Gymnasium and Swimming Pool, the project was delayed owing to the unavailability of the place in the city area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Station Commander Abbottabad, Brig. Khan Amjad Azad on Thursday assured Speaker Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani for the provision of land for Gymnasium and Swimming Pool, the project was delayed owing to the unavailability of the place in the city area.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani met with Station Commander Abbottabad at his office and requested for the provision of land for the gymnasium and Swimming pool project worth 370 million rupees.

Station Commander Abbottabad Brigadier Khan Amjad Azad, during the meeting, assured speaker Ahmed Ghani for provision of land behind Monalisa restaurant where separate gymnasium and swimming pools for man and women with the cost of 250 million and 120 million respectively would be constructed.

In the meeting Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abbottabad Cantonment board were also present.

Construction of Gymnasium and swimming pool was a long-awaited projects which delayed from last few years owing to non-availability of land in the city area, Mushtaq Ghani while taking special interest to provide healthy activities to the youth of Abbottabad through sports decided to request station commander Abbottabad for this project and ultimately succeeded.

After completion of the project, it would not only a source for the local youth but would also provide opportunities for national and international sports events. The speaker KP assembly also got approval for three open gymnasiums in Abbottabad city last year.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Man Women From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE’s recovery may be mix of U- and V-shapes, In ..

11 minutes ago

PTI leader Sania Kamran to take oath tomorrow as M ..

20 minutes ago

Russia's UEC Ready to Produce Up to 2 GTD-110M Hig ..

5 minutes ago

Theater Walllay to hold online cardboard modeling ..

5 minutes ago

Some 1.5 Million Americans Filed 1st Time Jobless ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to regulate electro-medical devices sector: D ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.