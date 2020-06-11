Abbottabad will get gymnasium, swimming pool soon: Mushtaq

Station Commander Abbottabad, Brig. Khan Amjad Azad on Thursday assured Speaker Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani for the provision of land for Gymnasium and Swimming Pool, the project was delayed owing to the unavailability of the place in the city area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Station Commander Abbottabad, Brig. Khan Amjad Azad on Thursday assured Speaker Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani for the provision of land for Gymnasium and Swimming Pool, the project was delayed owing to the unavailability of the place in the city area.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani met with Station Commander Abbottabad at his office and requested for the provision of land for the gymnasium and Swimming pool project worth 370 million rupees.

Station Commander Abbottabad Brigadier Khan Amjad Azad, during the meeting, assured speaker Ahmed Ghani for provision of land behind Monalisa restaurant where separate gymnasium and swimming pools for man and women with the cost of 250 million and 120 million respectively would be constructed.

In the meeting Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abbottabad Cantonment board were also present.

Construction of Gymnasium and swimming pool was a long-awaited projects which delayed from last few years owing to non-availability of land in the city area, Mushtaq Ghani while taking special interest to provide healthy activities to the youth of Abbottabad through sports decided to request station commander Abbottabad for this project and ultimately succeeded.

After completion of the project, it would not only a source for the local youth but would also provide opportunities for national and international sports events. The speaker KP assembly also got approval for three open gymnasiums in Abbottabad city last year.