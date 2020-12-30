Abbottabadians to avail urban facilities after completion of KPCIP scheme

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :After completion of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Projects (KPCIP), the people of the city would avail of many urban facilities, the local government and C&W officials said.

It was decided in a meeting where KP minister for local government Akbar Ayub Khan, MPA Arshad Ayub, Secretary local government Shakeel Ahmed, Project Director KPCIP Wasif Shinwari, Chief Executive Officer Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WSCA) Noor Qasim, Commissioner Hazara and Public Health Engineering officials were present.

It was informed to the participants of the meeting that after completion of KPCIP developmental projects in Abbottabad the areas including Mirpur, Shaik ul Bandi, Kakul, Malikpura, Nawanshahr and others would be benefited where people would avail urban facilities.

To provide clean drinking water with the cost of 210 million rupees, JIKA gravity water flow scheme would be completed where 13 new water reservoir would be constructed those have the capacity to store water for next 20 years.

Provision of clean drinking water through treatment plant would be expanded from 130 kilometers to 190 kilometers which would provide 6.85 million water to the city. For Solid Waste Management, we have also identified land formalities for the completion of the project.

The officials disclosed that with the cost of 50 million rupees a state of the art Solid Waste Management Plant would be constructed at a newly identified area which would not only discard the garbage but a Bio Digestive Plant would convert the garbage into fertilizer that would also protect the environment.

While speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani emphasized the allocation of land for push and hand carts and shift them from over the city areas to that place.

He disclosed that road widening in the city area, covering overhead electricity transmission lines with four core cables, installation of street lights and placing of waste bins would soon be completed.

Renovation of Sherwan park is in progress, soon its adjacent road would also be reconstructed .