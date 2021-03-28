ABC reviews ADP, AIP schemes

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning (F&P) Kurram Muhammad Naeem Khan Sunday chaired a meeting with officers of all departments to review ADP and AIP schemes.

DPO Karam Ali Hussain was also present on the occasion.

The heads of all the departments briefed the Additional Deputy Commissioner about their respective schemes.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner directed them to use high quality materials in the development works and to complete the work expeditiously.