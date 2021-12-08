Abducted 6 year old girl recovered, kidnapper arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A six-year-old abducted girl was recovered and kidnapper was arrested by East Zone Police.

According to police, a 6-year-old Marwa was kidnapped from within the limits of Sohrab Goth Police Station on December 4.

After registration of abduction case, the police arrested Aminullah Kakar.

During initial interrogation arrested accused confessed that he had been arrested earlier also for kidnapping a child.

Arrested accused had been handed over to investigation authorities for further legal proceedings.