Abducted baby boy recovered after 11 days, female accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Civil Line police have claimed to arrest a female accused and recovered a minor boy after 11 days of his abduction.

SP Lyallpur Division Rehman Qadir while speaking at a press conference on Friday said that Shabana Bibi wife of Muhammad Azam carried her 3-months ill son to Data Darbar Lahore where she met and interacted with a woman Sana Bibi who offered her cooperation for spiritual treatment for boy.

For this purpose, both ladies came to Faisalabad Lorry Adda on October 13, 2024. Shabana Bibi handed over his son to Sana Bibi and went to a nearby shop for recharging of her mobile phone when Sana Bibi kidnapped the minor boy.

After receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SSP Investigation Abdul Wahhab to probe into the matter and ensure arrest of the accused and recovery of the boy.

Therefore, a special team was constituted which investigated the case on scientific lines and traced out whereabouts of the accused in the area of Shahdra, Lahore.

Later, the police conducted a successful raid and recovered the abducted boy safely in addition to arresting the female accused. Further investigation was under progress.

Meanwhile, the CPO appreciated the performance of police team and announced commendation certificates for them, he added.