Abducted baby recovered

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Fareed Town police managed to recover a 6-month-old baby within two hours of his abduction from the DHQ Hospital Sahiwal.

A police spokesperson said on Sunday, Rubina Bibi, a resident of Hussainabad Colony, brought her 6-month-old baby Ibrahim Kodi to DHQ Hospital for a check-up.

During the process, a woman dodged her and abducted the infant.

Upon receiving the information, DPO Sahiwal Muhammad Kashif Aslam took immediate notice and ordered the SHO to take action against the accused.

The SHO, along with his team, traced the rickshaw driver who took the kidnapper at the bus stop from the hospital.

The police arrested kidnapper woman from a bus a and rescued abducted baby and handed him over to his mother.