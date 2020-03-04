UrduPoint.com
Abducted Baby Recovered Safely In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:55 PM

Sargodha road police managed to recover a baby boy within 10 hours of his abduction from chak 122-JB Noorpur ,near here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Sargodha road police managed to recover a baby boy within 10 hours of his abduction from chak 122-JB Noorpur ,near here.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that two-month-old Muhammad Hussain ,son of Rehmat Ali, resident of chak 122-JB was in the house when he got missing during night time under mysterious circumstances. His parents searched for him but their efforts remained futile. They reported the incident to Sargodha road police.

The police on the directives of CPO Faisalabad registered a case and started investigation . A special team headed by SP Madina Town took CCTV footage, traced out accused Muhammad Imran and arrested him along with his accomplices.

The accused conceded before the police that he scaled back wall of the house during night time and kidnapped boy Muhammad Hussain from a room where he was lying alone.The accused said he handed over the child to a couple, Nazia Bibi and her spouse Iftikhar Ahmad. Nazia was working as housemaid in various houses and she sold the abducted baby to a childless woman Musarrat Bibi, resident of Muslim Town for Rs 200,000/-.

The police recovered the abducted child safely and locked all the accused behind the bars for further investigation.

Meanwhile, CPO Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary announced cash prize and commendation certificates for the police team, the spokesman added.

