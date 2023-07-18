Open Menu

Abducted Boy Handed Over To Parents

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Police reunited a boy who was abducted four days ago from the Rawat area here on Tuesday. According to the boy, the abductors kept him in the area of Malhal Mughlan (Chakwal). The boy was handed over to his parents while the family thanked the Rawalpindi Police for their sincere efforts.

Similarly, Rawalpindi police have arrested three drug dealers and liquor suppliers from different areas of the city.

Police have recovered drugs, and liquor from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

