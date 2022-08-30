Abducted boy recovered, accused arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered an abducted boy and arrested an accused.

A police spokesman said three-month-old son of Azhar Masih of Chak No 115-JB Diyal Garh went missing from his house and the parents informed police.

The police started investigation and arrested Mazhar Masih and Shamshad Masih, uncles of theabductee, who confessed kidnapping their nephew over a domestic dispute.

The police conducted a raid and recovered the minor boy.