Open Menu

Abducted Boy Recovered After 3 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Abducted boy recovered after 3 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The police recovered a teenager boy safely 3 days after his abduction from the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 13-year-old Wasif Azhar was playing outside his house in E-Block Ghulam Muhammad Abad from where he went missing under mysterious circumstances.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took strict notice and directed the police for urgent recovery of the abductee. Therefore, a special team was constituted under the supervision of SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station Inspector Rae Arshad who started an investigation on scientific lines and succeeded in safely recovering the abductee after three days. However, the accused managed to escape from the scene. The police handed over the boy to his parents while efforts to arrest of the accused are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sunday From

Recent Stories

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

20 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

54 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan