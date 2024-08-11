Abducted Boy Recovered After 3 Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The police recovered a teenager boy safely 3 days after his abduction from the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 13-year-old Wasif Azhar was playing outside his house in E-Block Ghulam Muhammad Abad from where he went missing under mysterious circumstances.
Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took strict notice and directed the police for urgent recovery of the abductee. Therefore, a special team was constituted under the supervision of SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station Inspector Rae Arshad who started an investigation on scientific lines and succeeded in safely recovering the abductee after three days. However, the accused managed to escape from the scene. The police handed over the boy to his parents while efforts to arrest of the accused are underway, he added.
Recent Stories
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Efforts on to ensure policies’ blessings at grassroots level2 minutes ago
-
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories20 minutes ago
-
ICT admin bans horns, whistles ahead of Independence Day22 minutes ago
-
Man booked for filing wrong complaint22 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat handles 132 emergencies last week22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Parliament championed critical legislation on gender violence, women empowerment: Speak ..32 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 157.8 kg drugs; arrests six accused32 minutes ago
-
Mountaineer Murad Sadpara tragically passes away41 minutes ago
-
Six including three children killed in road mishap42 minutes ago
-
President Zardari mourns passing of mountaineer Murad Sadpara42 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem' s success a new chapter for Pakistan sports: DG PSB52 minutes ago
-
Naqvi extends heartfelt message on International Youth Day1 hour ago