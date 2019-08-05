Abducted boy recovered after week in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The police have recovered a boy about a week after his abduction.

Police spokesman said that Muhammad Ahmad (15) was abducted from his village in chak 61-RB about one week ago and his father Abdul Ghaffar informed the incident to area police.

The police registered a case and started investigation on scientific lines and traced whereabouts of the abductors in Lahore.

Police conducted raid and recovered the abducted boy safely.

However,the accused managed to escape from the scene and police was conducting raids for their arrest.