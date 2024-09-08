Open Menu

Abducted Boy Recovered, Female Kidnapper Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Police have recovered a boy and arrested a female kidnapper in a special operation here on Sunday.

The incident came to light on September 6, when Waqas Abbasi reported to Cantt police that his two-year-old son Abdullah, who was playing outside the house in the morning, had gone missing. The police registered a case and began their search for the child.

City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, took notice of the incident, directing the arrest of the culprits and the swift recovery of the child. He formed special teams under the supervision of SSP Operations Hassan Raza Khakhi and SSP Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf to recover the abducted kid.

Utilizing CCTV footage and all available resources, the police started a technical investigation.

Their relentless efforts led to the identification and arrest of a female suspect, Hassan Bano, who confessed the crime.

The woman revealed that after her husband had divorced her and her mother passed away, she was alone and resorted to begging. She confessed to kidnapping the child from the market in a attempt to alleviate her loneliness.

CPO Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, appreciated the professionalism and dedication of the officers for their swift action that led to the safe recovery of the child.

Abdullah was reunited with his parents, who expressed immense gratitude to the police for their timely intervention, police sources added.

The CPO awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to all the officers involved in the operation, the police spokesman said.

