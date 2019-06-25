Abducted boy recovered from Sindh area

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested a kidnapper from Sindh area who abducted a boy and demanded huge amount as ransom from his family.

According to police, 11-year old boy Muhammad Abdullah was kidnapped from sector G-11/1 and case was registered with Ramana police station. Following this report, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar took notice and directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to ensure recovery of the abducted boy and arrest of kidnapper.

He constituted a special team under supervision of SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal which included SHO Ramana police station Qaisar Gilani and others.

This team worked hard and succeeded to recover the abducted boy from area of `Kandhyara' police station area in Nooshero Feeroz.

The police also arrested the kidnapper Kamran and started further investigation. The kidnapper used to work as domestic servant in the house of Abdullah and he abducted him to get huge amount as ransom.