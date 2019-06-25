UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abducted Boy Recovered From Sindh Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:50 PM

Abducted boy recovered from Sindh area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested a kidnapper from Sindh area who abducted a boy and demanded huge amount as ransom from his family.

According to police, 11-year old boy Muhammad Abdullah was kidnapped from sector G-11/1 and case was registered with Ramana police station. Following this report, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar took notice and directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to ensure recovery of the abducted boy and arrest of kidnapper.

He constituted a special team under supervision of SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal which included SHO Ramana police station Qaisar Gilani and others.

This team worked hard and succeeded to recover the abducted boy from area of `Kandhyara' police station area in Nooshero Feeroz.

The police also arrested the kidnapper Kamran and started further investigation. The kidnapper used to work as domestic servant in the house of Abdullah and he abducted him to get huge amount as ransom.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Police Police Station Saddar Family From

Recent Stories

Emirates refreshing its summer - brings summertime ..

2 minutes ago

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

36 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

50 minutes ago

BISE Kohat Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Result ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC Group CEO participates in Bloomberg Emerging ..

2 hours ago

RAKBANK repays US$800 million bond

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.