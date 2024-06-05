Abducted Child Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The district police recovered a three-year-child, who was kidnapped by some unidentified people for ransom here in the Sajid Shaheed police precincts.
Police said an application had been received regarding kidnap of minor Ayan. The police formed a team for recovery of the child. The kidnappers had demanded ransom amount from the parents. Police arrested the accused and sent them behind bars.
