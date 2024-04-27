Open Menu

Abducted Child Recovered In 6 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 11:22 PM

Abducted child recovered in 6 days

The Mansoorabad police have recovered a suckling child in days after his abduction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Mansoorabad police have recovered a suckling child in days after his abduction.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that accused Tasleem Bibi had abducted 4-month-old Ziyan Ali, a son of her relative on April 21, 2024.

The police after registering a case started investigation on scientific lines. It traced out location of the accused in Islamabad and arrested her.

The police also recovered the suckling boy safely and handed him over to his parents while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Meanwhile, acting CPO Faisalabad Hasan Javaid Bhatti appreciated of the police team and announced commendation certificates for them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Faisalabad Police Progress April

Recent Stories

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

8 minutes ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

19 minutes ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

18 minutes ago
 MS Children Hospital takes over charge

MS Children Hospital takes over charge

18 minutes ago
 3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

18 minutes ago
Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migr ..

Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migrants, Sharing Best Practices C ..

18 minutes ago
 Man’s body found from canal

Man’s body found from canal

31 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic vi ..

Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic visit to Pakistan with memorial ..

33 minutes ago
 1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Th ..

1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Thar Coal project: Energy Minist ..

33 minutes ago
 ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel ..

ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel Police station

33 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF spe ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan