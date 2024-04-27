Abducted child recovered in 6 days

The Mansoorabad police have recovered a suckling child in days after his abduction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Mansoorabad police have recovered a suckling child in days after his abduction.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that accused Tasleem Bibi had abducted 4-month-old Ziyan Ali, a son of her relative on April 21, 2024.

The police after registering a case started investigation on scientific lines. It traced out location of the accused in Islamabad and arrested her.

The police also recovered the suckling boy safely and handed him over to his parents while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Meanwhile, acting CPO Faisalabad Hasan Javaid Bhatti appreciated of the police team and announced commendation certificates for them.