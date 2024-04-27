Abducted Child Recovered In 6 Days
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 11:22 PM
The Mansoorabad police have recovered a suckling child in days after his abduction
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Mansoorabad police have recovered a suckling child in days after his abduction.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that accused Tasleem Bibi had abducted 4-month-old Ziyan Ali, a son of her relative on April 21, 2024.
The police after registering a case started investigation on scientific lines. It traced out location of the accused in Islamabad and arrested her.
The police also recovered the suckling boy safely and handed him over to his parents while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Meanwhile, acting CPO Faisalabad Hasan Javaid Bhatti appreciated of the police team and announced commendation certificates for them.
Recent Stories
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
MS Children Hospital takes over charge
3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered
Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migrants, Sharing Best Practices C ..
Man’s body found from canal
Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic visit to Pakistan with memorial ..
1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Thar Coal project: Energy Minist ..
ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel Police station
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police8 minutes ago
-
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese security18 minutes ago
-
MS Children Hospital takes over charge18 minutes ago
-
3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered18 minutes ago
-
Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migrants, Sharing Best Practices Concluded in Islamaba ..18 minutes ago
-
Man’s body found from canal31 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic visit to Pakistan with memorial photos33 minutes ago
-
1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Thar Coal project: Energy Minister33 minutes ago
-
ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel Police station33 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting33 minutes ago
-
Govt to help people in lighting homes by installing solar panels: Nasir Shah33 minutes ago
-
Terrorist attempting to stop passenger vehicle killed, other injured by security forces in Harnai30 minutes ago