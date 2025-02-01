Open Menu

Abducted Doctor Recovered, Four Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Abducted doctor recovered, four arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Acting City Police Officer Abdul Wahhab said that the police had recovered an

abducted doctor and arrested four accused.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said Doctor Abdul Samad went to his clinic

at Chak No 200-RB Lathianwala in a car on January 26 but did not return.

On the next morning, unidentified accused phoned the doctor's father and demanded

Rs 20 million ransom.

However, Khurarianwala police registered a case and started investigation

after making a special team.

The police recovered the abducted doctor from Chak No116-RB Rara Tali Chak Jhumra

and arrested four accused involved in the case.

