Abducted Doctor Recovered, Four Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 10:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Acting City Police Officer Abdul Wahhab said that the police had recovered an
abducted doctor and arrested four accused.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said Doctor Abdul Samad went to his clinic
at Chak No 200-RB Lathianwala in a car on January 26 but did not return.
On the next morning, unidentified accused phoned the doctor's father and demanded
Rs 20 million ransom.
However, Khurarianwala police registered a case and started investigation
after making a special team.
The police recovered the abducted doctor from Chak No116-RB Rara Tali Chak Jhumra
and arrested four accused involved in the case.
