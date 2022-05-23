UrduPoint.com

Abducted Female Student Recovered From Arif Wala, Main Accused Arrested

Published May 23, 2022

Abducted female student recovered from Arif Wala, main accused arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana while talking to reporters outside the Lahore High Court on Sunday night said that the kidnapper was the girl's ex-fiance.

The kidnapper had abducted the girl on the pretext of breaking the engagement. The kidnappers had switched off their mobile phones immediately after the incident.

IG Punjab enlisted the help of IB and CTD and the girl was rescued from Arif Wala while the main accused Abid and Awais were also arrested. The car has also been recovered.

Further provisions will be imposed in the case after the statement of the girl.

In addition, IG Punjab has directed DIG Investigation Lahore Kamran Adil to conduct investigation of the case under his supervision and said that the case the IG Punjab will be briefed on a daily basis about the investigation. The IG Punjab has directed the DIG Investigation to keep close contact with the student and her family.

