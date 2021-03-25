Abducted girl recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday recovered a girl from Sargodha after five days of her abduction in Jhang Bazaar police limits.

A police spokesman said 19-year-old Khizra Ashfaq went to bazaar to purchase domestic use commodities in Liaqat Abad on March 20 when the accused kidnapped her.

The police after registering a case started investigation and traced out whereabouts ofthe abducted girl. The police conducted a raid and recovered the girl while the abductorsfled.