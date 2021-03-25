UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abducted Girl Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Abducted girl recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday recovered a girl from Sargodha after five days of her abduction in Jhang Bazaar police limits.

A police spokesman said 19-year-old Khizra Ashfaq went to bazaar to purchase domestic use commodities in Liaqat Abad on March 20 when the accused kidnapped her.

The police after registering a case started investigation and traced out whereabouts ofthe abducted girl. The police conducted a raid and recovered the girl while the abductorsfled.

Related Topics

Police Jhang Sargodha March From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Heritage Days travels to Khor Fakkan on 27 ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

19 minutes ago

Police arrest two thieves in rawalpindi

14 minutes ago

12 arrested for decanting in faisalabad

14 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 positive reaches 17,002 , 20 on ..

15 minutes ago

Fireworks seized, two arrested in faisalabad

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.