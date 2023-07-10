Open Menu

Abducted Girl Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Abducted girl recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A young girl who was abducted in limits of Mahmood Kot police station was recovered from the fields after several hours.

According to police sources, 16-year-old girl Rania Bibi resident of Ada Gurmani, a suburb of Kot Addu was coming back from her grandmother's house when she was abducted.

Police reached the spot and freed the girl from the ropes and shifted her to Rural Health Cntre Mahmood Kot for medical examination.

According to SHO Mahmood Kot, the girl was still unconscious and was unable to tell the Names of the accused.

The police have started the investigation and registered an FIR of kidnapping against the unknown accused on the complaint of the victim girl's father.

