Abducted Girl Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Abducted girl recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have recovered a female medical student within 16 hours of her abduction in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that medical student Fatima Mubarak resident of Madina Town went missing on July 27. Her parents reported the incident to the area police.

Meanwhile, girl's uncle Muhammad Usman received a phone call in which the abductors demanded Rs.20 million as ransom for her release.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary directed SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza to ensure safe recovery of the abducted girl and formed three teams headed by SP Madina Town Arsalan Shahzaib, ASP Circle People's colony Dr Abdul Khaliq and SHO Madina Town police station.

The police teams started investigation on scientific lines and conducted surprise raids and arrested an accused Abrar Kumhar.

On the indication of accused, the police also recovered abducted girl safely from a room of a cattle farm.

Further investigation was underway.

