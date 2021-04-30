Abducted girl recovered after 25 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The City Sammundri police have recovered a teenager girl safely from Layyah after 25 days of her alleged abduction.

A police spokesman said on Friday that Muhammad Akram of Chak No 142-GB had filed a complaint that his 16-year-old daughter Amina had been abducted by unknown persons.

The police registered a case and traced the girl from Layyah. SHO City Sammundri police station Rae Farooq conducted a raid, recovered the girl and arrested the alleged kidnapper Javaid Shaukat.

The accused however claimed that he had married Amina.