Abducted Girl Recovered After 25 Days
Fri 30th April 2021
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The City Sammundri police have recovered a teenager girl safely from Layyah after 25 days of her alleged abduction.
A police spokesman said on Friday that Muhammad Akram of Chak No 142-GB had filed a complaint that his 16-year-old daughter Amina had been abducted by unknown persons.
The police registered a case and traced the girl from Layyah. SHO City Sammundri police station Rae Farooq conducted a raid, recovered the girl and arrested the alleged kidnapper Javaid Shaukat.
The accused however claimed that he had married Amina.