Abducted girl recovered after 7 months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Women police have recovered a teenaged girl after 7 months of her abduction.

Police spokesman said on Friday that five accused including Saleem, Asad, Ali Hasan and others had allegedly seduced and kidnapped 18-year-old Nisha from Bawa Chak on September 14, 2021 and carried her to an unknown place.

The police lodged a complaint and constituted a special team headed by SHO Women Police Station Madiha Irshad. The police team started investigation on scientific lines and traced out whereabouts of the accused after 7 months. SHO Madiha Irshad along with her team conducted a raid and recovered the abducted girl safely while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

According to girl, the abductors also subjected her to rape. However, real facts would come into light after medical examination report while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.