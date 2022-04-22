UrduPoint.com

Abducted Girl Recovered After 7 Months

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Abducted girl recovered after 7 months

Women police have recovered a teenaged girl after 7 months of her abduction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Women police have recovered a teenaged girl after 7 months of her abduction.

Police spokesman said on Friday that five accused including Saleem, Asad, Ali Hasan and others had allegedly seduced and kidnapped 18-year-old Nisha from Bawa Chak on September 14, 2021 and carried her to an unknown place.

The police lodged a complaint and constituted a special team headed by SHO Women Police Station Madiha Irshad. The police team started investigation on scientific lines and traced out whereabouts of the accused after 7 months. SHO Madiha Irshad along with her team conducted a raid and recovered the abducted girl safely while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

According to girl, the abductors also subjected her to rape. However, real facts would come into light after medical examination report while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Progress September Women From

Recent Stories

Large Hadron Collider restarts after three-year br ..

Large Hadron Collider restarts after three-year break

10 minutes ago
 22 professional beggars held during ongoing drive

22 professional beggars held during ongoing drive

10 minutes ago
 2 killed, 2 injured over old enmity

2 killed, 2 injured over old enmity

12 minutes ago
 Belarus Wants to Complete Development of Remote Se ..

Belarus Wants to Complete Development of Remote Sensing Satellite in 2023 - Top ..

12 minutes ago
 ASI, 6 cops suspended for taking away relief goods ..

ASI, 6 cops suspended for taking away relief goods provided for fire hit village ..

12 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision on case aga ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on case against ex-DG NAB

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.