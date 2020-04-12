Abducted girl recovered after one and a half year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have recovered a seven year old girl who was abducted about one and a half years ago from Mandi Yazman.

Getting officials information of a girl namely Eman Fatima abduction from Mandi Yazman district Bahawalpur, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak formed a special police team led by SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tulla and SP Gulgasht Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah to arrest the criminals.

The police team recovered the abducted girl and arrested the criminal Abdul Razaq.

According to police sources, the accused was neighbour of the girl in Mandi Yazman and living in a rented building.

The accused abducted the girl through proper planning to sell her at any other city.

The CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has announced cash prizes and certificates of commendation for the police team.