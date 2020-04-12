UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abducted Girl Recovered After One And A Half Year

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:10 PM

Abducted girl recovered after one and a half year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have recovered a seven year old girl who was abducted about one and a half years ago from Mandi Yazman.

Getting officials information of a girl namely Eman Fatima abduction from Mandi Yazman district Bahawalpur, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak formed a special police team led by SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tulla and SP Gulgasht Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah to arrest the criminals.

The police team recovered the abducted girl and arrested the criminal Abdul Razaq.

According to police sources, the accused was neighbour of the girl in Mandi Yazman and living in a rented building.

The accused abducted the girl through proper planning to sell her at any other city.

The CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has announced cash prizes and certificates of commendation for the police team.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Yazman Criminals From

Recent Stories

Customs transactions in Dubai skyrocket 60% to 4m ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports over 2,000 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

NYUAD launches virtual exchange programme connecti ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait confirms recovery of nine coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

NCM carries out 95 cloud seeding operations in Q1 ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia extends curfew to curb COVID-19 sprea ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.