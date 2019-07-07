Abducted girl recovered, alleged kidnapper held in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Police recovered an abducted girl safe and sound and arrested her kidnapper at Kachibaig near Sariab area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, police team led by SHO Kachibaig Haji Abdul Hai conducted a successful raid at place and recovered an abducted girl. The police team also apprehended an alleged her kidnapper Nazir Ahmed.

Further investigation was underway in this regard.