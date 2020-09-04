UrduPoint.com
Abducted Girl Recovered, Four Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 03:53 PM

Abducted girl recovered, four arrested

The police arrested four accused, including two women, and recovered an abducted girl

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested four accused, including two women, and recovered an abducted girl.

A police spokesperson Friday said that a police team arrested Salma Bibi, Rani Bibi, Abid and Moula and started investigation. On their identification, the police recoveredthe girl from a home in Lahore who was abducted on July 19. The accused were relativesof the girl, the police said.

More Stories From Pakistan

