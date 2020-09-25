Abducted girl recovered from Lundianwala police limits

The police on Friday claimed to have recovered an abducted girl from Lundianwala police limits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have recovered an abducted girl from Lundianwala police limits. ASP Bilal Mehmood Solehri said three-year-old Aneeba had been abducted from Sheikhupura by her house-maid Zubaida one week ago.

Zubaida with the kidnapped girl and accomplice were traveling by a rickshaw near Chakko Mor Jaranwala where the police interrogated them over suspicion. During investigation, it was revealed that the minor girl was abducted and the police arrested the accused, rickshaw driver Ansar, and Fatima, whereas Zubaida fled.

The police took the abducted girl into custody and, later, she was handed over toher parents.