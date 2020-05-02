Abducted Girl Recovered In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Mureedwala police have claimed to recover a young girl after 8 months of her abduction.
Police spokesman said here Saturday that a young lady Sehar was abducted from Mureedwala about 8 months ago and her relatives registered a case in this regard.
The police after registering case started investigation on scientific lines and succeeded in tracing out whereabouts of the accused.
The police conducted raid and arrested kidnappers-- Ahmad and Arshad and also recovered