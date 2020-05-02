Abducted girl recovered in Faisalabad

Mureedwala police have claimed to recover a young girl after 8 months of her abduction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :

Police spokesman said here Saturday that a young lady Sehar was abducted from Mureedwala about 8 months ago and her relatives registered a case in this regard.

The police after registering case started investigation on scientific lines and succeeded in tracing out whereabouts of the accused.

The police conducted raid and arrested kidnappers-- Ahmad and Arshad and also recovered