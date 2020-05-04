Abducted girl recovered in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) : Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have recovered a minor girl after a couple of days of her abduction and arrested one abductor.

A police spokesman said on Monday that 5-year-old girl Areeba went missing while playing outside her house in Ghulam Muhammad Abad two days ago.

The parents reported the incident to the area police, who registered a case and started investigation. The police traced the whereabouts of the kidnapper in Jhumra town and conducted a successful raid. The police arrested Nazeer Ahmad and recovered the girl from his possession.