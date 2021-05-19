Abducted girl recovered safely

The police have recovered a minor girl safely after one week of her abduction in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The police have recovered a minor girl safely after one week of her abduction in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 9-year-old Arham Fatima daughter of Shahid Maqbool resident of Roza Park went missing from out side of her house one week ago.

Her parents searched her lot but in vain.

Then they informed the concerned police.

The police after lodging a complaint started investigation on scientific lines and recovered the minor girl safely.

The accused, however, managed to escape from the scene when the police conducted raid at their den.

Further investigation was underway for the arrest of the abductors, spokesman added.