Abducted Girl Recovered, Three Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:25 PM

Abducted girl recovered, three held

The police here on Wednesday recovered a kidnapped girl and arrested three accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The police here on Wednesday recovered a kidnapped girl and arrested three accused.

A Police spokesman informed that the father of abducted girl namely Muhammad Riaz lodged and an application in Taxila Police Station that her daughter was kidnapped by three persons namely Sudais, Mir Aalam and Naveed Khan.

A Police team under the supervision of SHO, Taxila while using latest technology and human intelligence raided and managed to arrest the three kidnappers besides recovered the abducted girl.

All the arrested accused have been sent behind the bar while further investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

