Abducted girl recovered, two girls rescued from burning flat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Islamabad police on Friday recovered a five-year old girl kidnapped for ransom and also rescued two girls from a burning flat, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Sabiha Khanam informed Golra police that her five-year old daughter Muqadas Bibi has been allegedly kidnapped by Malik Rab Nawaz who has also demanded an amount of Rs 300,000 as ransom. The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar took notice of this incident and directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Udddin Syed to ensure recovery of the abducted girl.

The DIG (Operations) constituted a team under supervision of SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk which also included DSP Khalid Mehmud Awan and SHO Golra police station.

The team worked and succeeded to recover the girl safely besides arrest of the kidnapper Malik Rab Nawaz.

The heirs of the girl thanked Islamabad police for their cooperation and prompt action of recovering the abducted girl.

Meanwhile, Ramana police took immediate action following information from Rescue 15 and saved two girls namely Nazia Sadiq and Kainat from a burning room of a flat in sector G-10/3 which was set on fire by their uncle over domestic dispute. The Ramana police team headed by ASP Rana Abdul Wahab managed to extinguish fire and also arrested the uncle of the girls Asif Masih and further investigation into the matter is underway.