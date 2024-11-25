Abducted girl recovered within a week

Police recovered a girl from Karachi within a week of her abduction from Chak Jhumra police limits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Police recovered a girl from Karachi within a week of her abduction from Chak Jhumra police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that 8-year-old Zaneesha, daughter of Maqsood Ahmad, was kidnapped from Chak No.107-JB Paharng on November 17 and her parents reported the incident to police.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP Madina Division to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits and safe recovery of the abducted girl.

Hence, a special team was constituted which started an investigation on scientific lines and traced the whereabouts of the kidnappers in Karachi.

The police recovered the girl safely and arrested an accused, Hadayat Ullah, who was former employee of the complainant, Maqsood Ahmad, and he kidnapped the girl over some monetary dispute.

The girl was handed over to her parents while further investigation is under progress, the spokesman added.