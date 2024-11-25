Abducted Girl Recovered Within A Week
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 07:45 PM
Police recovered a girl from Karachi within a week of her abduction from Chak Jhumra police limits
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Police recovered a girl from Karachi within a week of her abduction from Chak Jhumra police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Monday that 8-year-old Zaneesha, daughter of Maqsood Ahmad, was kidnapped from Chak No.107-JB Paharng on November 17 and her parents reported the incident to police.
Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP Madina Division to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits and safe recovery of the abducted girl.
Hence, a special team was constituted which started an investigation on scientific lines and traced the whereabouts of the kidnappers in Karachi.
The police recovered the girl safely and arrested an accused, Hadayat Ullah, who was former employee of the complainant, Maqsood Ahmad, and he kidnapped the girl over some monetary dispute.
The girl was handed over to her parents while further investigation is under progress, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister stresses reforms in Department Accounts Committee to promote tr ..
Call to enforce laws to curb violence against women
Lahore police continue checking at entry, exit points
Workshops held on best practices in online education
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects
PJA launches another training program on professional analysis of revenue docume ..
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agend ..
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD
District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests
PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to attract investors
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Finance Minister stresses reforms in Department Accounts Committee to promote transparency, good gov ..35 seconds ago
-
Call to enforce laws to curb violence against women37 seconds ago
-
Lahore police continue checking at entry, exit points38 seconds ago
-
Workshops held on best practices in online education17 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects17 minutes ago
-
PJA launches another training program on professional analysis of revenue documents41 seconds ago
-
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agenda: Aleem Khan24 minutes ago
-
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD33 minutes ago
-
District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests33 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer36 minutes ago
-
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval Chief36 minutes ago
-
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi36 minutes ago