HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The body of a young girl of Kot Khairu, who was allegedly abducted by three men a few days ago, was found here on Saturday.

according to the police sources, the body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy to ascertain the causes of her death.

Villagers protested against the Vanike Tarar police over its negligence in not arresting the nominated accused. They said that the father of the victim had nominated Tayyab, Khalid and others for abducting the girl. The police arrested them, but later set them free.

Separately, a villager in Chak Chatha was shot dead by two persons of the same locality.

According to a police report, the accused, Sikandar Hayat Chadhar, suspected that the deceased, Imran Rasheed, had informed the police about his criminal activities.

On Friday night when Imran was on his way to a bazaar, Sikandar Hayat and his accomplice opened fire on him. The victim was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case.

Also, a proclaimed offender Imran Ali, son of Parvaiz Bhatti, of Kot Nakka, who was wanted by the police in a murder case for the past five years, was arrested dramatically from near Pull Kuttian.

Meanwhile, passengers of a van were deprived of cash and cellphones by two bandits from near Fatteki village.

According to the police source, two unidentified dacoits intercepted the van at gunpoint near Fatteki village and snatched thousands of rupees and cell-phones from the driver Asif, son of Mushtaq of Sheikhupura, and other passengers.

Also, Ali Ahmad, son of Muhammad Tariq, was deprived of Rs 26,000 and cell-phones by two armed dacoits from near Bairanwala village.

The victim was on his way to Pindi Bhattian in his car when the armed dacoits intercepted him and snatched cash and cell-phones.

Another man, Ali Raza Ghaffari, of Hussainpura Hafizabad, was deprived of his bike from near Fawara Chowk.