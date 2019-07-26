UrduPoint.com
Abducted Infant Recovered In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:39 PM

Civil line police recovered a newborn girl abducted from Allied Hospital 10 days ago and arrested a woman kidnapper here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) -:Civil line police recovered a newborn girl abducted from Allied Hospital 10 days ago and arrested a woman kidnapper here on Thursday.

Police said an infant girl of Malik Saqlain,resident of chak No.128-JB was admitted in Allied Hospital due to some health problems.

The girl was kidnapped from Nursery ward of the hospital about 10 days ago.

Civil Line police registered a case and started investigation by obtaining CCTV footage which revealed that Altaf and his wife Uzma, relatives of Saqlian, kidnapped the girl.

Police traced out whereabouts of the accused and recovered the girl safely from Midh Ranjha, Sargodha and arrested the accused woman.

However, raids were being conducted for the arrest of accused Altaf.

