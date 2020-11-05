Abducted kid recovered, Eunuch among four criminals held

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have recovered an abducted minor kid and arrested four criminals including a Eunuch during a special operation launched for this purpose under the supervision of senior police officers, police officials said on Thursday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Khurram s/o Muhammad Rafi reported police about abduction of his two year old son Abdul Manan from Shah Rukan-e-Alam Colony on November 1. The police registered the case no 663/20 against unknown outlaws on November 02 under section 363TP and started the investigations into the incident.

Taking action on the case, the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Asif Ameen Awan and SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tullah to arrest the criminals and recover the abducted kid.

The police team, recovered abducted Abdul Manan during a raid at Double Phattak area and arrested four criminals Qurban Raza s/o Azhar Hussain, Sharjeel s/o Akbar Ali, Muhammad Ejaz s/o Anwar and a Eunuch Muhammad Yousaf alias Sunny s/o Rao Khalid Mahmood.

Police sources informed that the Eunuch Sunny asked his friends to abduct the kid and handed over to him. The police handed over the kid to the heirs.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan lauded the police team for recovery of abducted kid within few hours.

