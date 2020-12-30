Abducted kid recovers, reunited with parents

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have recovered the abducted kid and reunited with parents at Alipur area.

According to police spokesperson, a minor kid was allegedly abducted at Alipur police station premises.

The police team led by SHO Alipur Shakil Ahmed raided and recovered the abducted kid and reunited with parents.

The interrogations regarding the incident was underway.

District police officer Hassan Iqbal hailed the efforts of police team.