UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abducted Kid Recovers, Reunited With Parents

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

Abducted kid recovers, reunited with parents

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have recovered the abducted kid and reunited with parents at Alipur area.

According to police spokesperson, a minor kid was allegedly abducted at Alipur police station premises.

The police team led by SHO Alipur Shakil Ahmed raided and recovered the abducted kid and reunited with parents.

The interrogations regarding the incident was underway.

District police officer Hassan Iqbal hailed the efforts of police team.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Alipur

Recent Stories

NAB arrest PML-M lawmaker Khawaja Asif in "assets ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

43 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 December 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

11 hours ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.