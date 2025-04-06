Open Menu

Abducted Landlord Recovered From Rajanpur

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Abducted landlord recovered from Rajanpur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In a major joint operation, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh police successfully recovered a kidnapped landlord from the Kacha area, known for criminal activity.

According to a police spokesperson, landlord Chaudhry Zafar was abducted on March 22 from his farmhouse in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kundian, Muzaffargarh.

Through coordinated efforts, police teams traced and recovered him from the Kacha area of Rajanpur. As part of the operation, 12 suspects were taken into custody for interrogation.

Police officials said that the joint operation reflects their commitment to cracking down on criminal elements in Kacha and ensuring the safety of citizens.

