Abducted Minor Girl Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Abducted minor girl recovered

KASUR, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :A four-year-old minor girl,abducted earlier,was recovered,while the kidnapper was arrested by Saddar police Kasur.

Police said here on Sunday that Shumaila bibi r/o Kesargarh registered case, stated that her daughter Minahil was abducted by accused Safdar while she was playing in the street.

The kidnapper demanded ransom.

Police started search operation,conducted raids at various areas and recovered Minahil safely from Jambar and arrested the accused.The team handed over the girl to her family.

During initial interrogation,the accused confessed his crime,while further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

