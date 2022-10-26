UrduPoint.com

Abducted Minor Girl Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Sialkot police recovered a minor girl from Gujranwala who was abducted a few days ago here on Wednesday.

Satrah police said Nighat Bibi, resident of Dharamkot area filed a complaint that her 4-year-old daughter was abducted by an unknown person.

District Police Officer Sialkot (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran took notice of the incident and constitute team to trace the girl.

SHO Police Station Satrah Sub-Inspector Abdul Rehman along with the team by using modern technology traced out the girl from Gujranwala.

Police handed over the abductee to the family after completing formalities.

