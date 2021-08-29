UrduPoint.com

Abducted Minor Girl Recovered Safely

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have recovered a seven-year-old abducted girl and arrested alleged three abductors, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The alleged abductors including Yusuf Khan, Ahmad Shah and Hameed Gul, residents of Dartapi Lachi were arrested in an intelligence-based search operation.

During the operation led by DSP Lachi Nazir Hussain and SHO Lachi Tariq Mahmood, abducted minor girl Maryam was recovered safely.

The police have also recovered Rs.0.3 million cash, four bags of gold jewelry and weapons used in the alleged crime.

The abductors have picked up the girl from her house over a domestic dispute. A case has been registered against the abductors with Lachi police station on the complaint of the victim.

