Abducted minor kid recovered, three held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Police arrested three criminals and recovered an abducted minor kid from their possession during a special launched here on Sunday.

According to police sources, taking notice on the abduction of five-year old boy, the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Shaista Nadeem and SSP Investigations Capt (Retd) Amir Khan Niazi to arrest the criminals.

The police team while using the latest investigation techniques, arrested three criminals Sajid Khan, Parven Tariq and Alia Noreen.

The police team also recovered minor namely Ayan s/o Muhammad Ajmal Khan from their possession.

Police sources said that the kid was abducted from Talha Public school situated in premises of Seetal Mari police station.

The arrested criminal Parven Tariq confessed that she got married with the younger brother of Ajmal against the permission of her parents. She said that her husband left him in the home and escaped a few days ago.

She asked Ajmal to talk to his brother but Ajmal refused. In fit of anger, she along with his fellows abducted Ayan.

However, raids were being conducted to arrest other two criminals of the case, police sources added.