UrduPoint.com

Abducted Minor Kid Recovered, Three Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Abducted minor kid recovered, three held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Police arrested three criminals and recovered an abducted minor kid from their possession during a special launched here on Sunday.

According to police sources, taking notice on the abduction of five-year old boy, the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Shaista Nadeem and SSP Investigations Capt (Retd) Amir Khan Niazi to arrest the criminals.

The police team while using the latest investigation techniques, arrested three criminals Sajid Khan, Parven Tariq and Alia Noreen.

The police team also recovered minor namely Ayan s/o Muhammad Ajmal Khan from their possession.

Police sources said that the kid was abducted from Talha Public school situated in premises of Seetal Mari police station.

The arrested criminal Parven Tariq confessed that she got married with the younger brother of Ajmal against the permission of her parents. She said that her husband left him in the home and escaped a few days ago.

She asked Ajmal to talk to his brother but Ajmal refused. In fit of anger, she along with his fellows abducted Ayan.

However, raids were being conducted to arrest other two criminals of the case, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Married Ayan Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to buil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to build more optimistic, peaceful, p ..

17 minutes ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first comp ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first complex scoliosis surgery

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million ..

Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million mark

2 hours ago
 Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million thr ..

Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million through &#039;Al Sanaa&#039; init ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to ..

Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to Russia

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.