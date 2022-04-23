UrduPoint.com

Abducted Minor Recovered, Two Women Held

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Abducted minor recovered, two women held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Saturday claimed to have recovered a minor, arresting two women who allegedly abducted the child after deceiving his mother for 'Ehsaas Programme' stipend.

The accused had given Rs30,000 to the mother of victim in the name of Ehsaas Programme stipend and kidnapped her minor boy by lure her more money.

On April 22, 2022 Muhammad Tariq lodged a complaint with Koral police station, saying that his wife took her three years old child to a nearby hospital at Tramri chowk on call of a women to whom she was in contact before born of his child.

The IGP Islamabad took notice of the incident and rdered safe recovery of the child as soon as possible.

SSP operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran formed two police teams under the supervision of SP rural Zia-ud-Din.

A police team headed by ASP Koral Ahmed Shah, comprising SHO Koral Azeem Minhas, sub-inspector Umar Hayat, ASI Muhammad Afzal Bajwa along with others personnel.

The team while using scientific methods of investigation and utilizing human resource traced and arrested two main suspects Anisa and Rabia. Whereas their two facilitators Sajid and Tariq were arrested and a women Naseem also held for concealing information about the crime.

