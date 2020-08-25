UrduPoint.com
Abducted Minor's Body Recovered In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:43 PM

The body of an abducted minor boy was recovered from a sewerage pond in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The body of an abducted minor boy was recovered from a sewerage pond in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that 14-month-old Ali son of Hameed Ali of Badar Town Jhang Road was abducted one day ago and his parents informed the area people.

However, today his body was found from a sewerage pond outside the locality. The area people spotted the body and informed Rescue-1122.

Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police while further investigation was under progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

