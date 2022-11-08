Abducted minors recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Police recovered two minors who were kidnapped four months ago and reunited them with their mother.

According to DSP, while speaking to presser along with SHO Khan Garh Police Station here Monday that the minors named Iram Shehzadi (4) and Noor Fatima (3) were kidnapped from suburban area of the district.

Their mother, Shakeela Bibi, resident of Meeran Hayat, registered FIR in which she accused her former husband named Sajid Hussain for kidnapping her daughters on gunpoint along with unidentified accomplices.

Both of the children were recovered and handed over to their mother today, said the DSP Muhammad Rizwan.